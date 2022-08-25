Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Walnut’s boys might not win another state championship this year, but they still boast the best runner in Class 2A.
That would be senior Gabe McElwain, who won last season’s 2A state meet, finishing more than a minute ahead of the second-place runner. He’s looking to be even more dominant this fall.
“Not to sound arrogant, I just don’t see anybody catching him in 2A, 1A, 3A,” coach Jackie Vuncannon said. “All the races that we run, we’re always with 1A, 2A or 3A, and there’s never anybody anywhere close to him.”
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, there isn’t much depth behind McElwain. Only two other runners return from last year’s title squad: Westin Mills and Mason Wilbanks, both freshmen. Mills finished 10th at last year’s state meet, while Wilbanks came in 18th.
Walnut will open its season Saturday at the New Albany Cross Country Classic. The girls team, which won its first state title last year, will not be at full strength due to volleyball commitments. But the Lady Wildcats should again be a contender in 2A.
Walnut had three girls finish in the top five of last year’s state meet, and all of them return: senior Harley Garner (second), senior Madi Kate Vuncannon (third) and eighth grader Mylie Downs (fifth).
“I feel pretty good about them,” Jackie Vuncannon said. “We’ve got good leadership with the experienced runners. They accomplished that one goal of winning, so they’re just looking to repeat it.”
The New Albany meet begins at 8 a.m. at BNA Park.
