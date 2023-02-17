It’s by no means been an easy season for Madi Kate Vuncannon, but that hasn’t kept her from playing at an elite level.
Her efforts were recognized Friday, when the Walnut senior was named Miss Basketball for Class 2A.
Vuncannon has been having another prolific season for the Lady Wildcats. The senior guard is averaging 23.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.4 steals per game. Vuncannon is also shooting 44% from the field, including 37% from 3-point range.
Vuncannon has been battling a knee injury the past few weeks, and a bad hip injury she suffered two years ago still plays on her mind.
“This season physically has been most challenging so far, because the hip injury did come, and I feel like it’s in the back of my head more than it was before,” Vuncannon said. “I’m worried about my knee, but I’m trying not to worry about my knee. It’s more of a mental game than it is physical, because physically I can do it.”
This has been an up-and-down season for Walnut (16-14), which is in action tonight against Potts Camp in the second round of the playoffs. But Vuncannon, who averaged 28.4 points per game last season, feels more comfortable in her role now.
“I feel like I’m taking the role that my team needs me to do,” she said. “Last year I was putting way too much pressure on myself, and I was making my potential more than it was. But right now I feel I’m playing to the best of my potential, and I’m playing as hard as I can.”
Devin Jones of Velma Jackson was voted 2A Mr. Basketball. He’s averaging 20.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
This is the first year for the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards, which were selected by a statewide panel of coaches and media members.
The 1A winners were announced Thursday: Ingomar’s Macie Phifer and H.W. Byers’ Michael James. The 3A winners will be announced Saturday, followed by 4A, 5A and 6A over the ensuing three days.
All winners will be recognized during the state championships in Jackson (March 2-4). There will also be an awards luncheon March 7 at the MHSAA Conference Center.