After a successful five-year run, Kevin Walton has resigned as East Union’s football coach.
Walton has built the young program into a winner and regular postseason participant. But he said it’s time to move on, one reason being some health issues he suffered last fall.
“I’m not saying I’m in real bad health, but I felt like needed to back away from head coaching for a little while and just be an assistant,” Walton said. “I prayed about it, and I feel like it’s the right thing for me right now.”
Walton said he doesn’t have a new job lined up yet but said he has a strong lead on one.
Just prior to last season’s opener, in August, Walton was hospitalized after fainting at school. Doctors believe it was due to anxiety.
He had another episode during the season.
“I don’t know exactly why that happened,” said Walton, 47. “I was having trouble getting control of it and felt like if I back away from that right now, that’s just what my body needs.”
Walton was 35-24 at East Union and led the program to the Class 2A playoffs each of his five seasons. In 2019 the Urchins went 9-3, won a second-straight Division 1-2A title, and reached the second round of the playoffs.
It was the most successful season in the program’s eight-year history. It was engineered in part by quarterback Ty Walton – Kevin’s son – who passed for 2,800 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Ty will be following Kevin to his next job.
“He’s got a chance these next two years, since he’s improved so much, to do some good things,” Kevin Walton said. “I feel like the situation we’re possibly going to get in is going to be a real good situation for him.”
Despite losing him and his son, Walton believes East Union will continue the success it experienced on his watch.
“They’ve put a lot into that program to make sure it’s successful,” Walton said. “They’re really hungry to see it keep thriving, and I definitely think it will.”