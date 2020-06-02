Kevin Walton is on the move again.
Six weeks after accepting an assistant’s position at East Webster, the former East Union head coach took an assistant’s job at Itawamba AHS on Monday.
Walton will coach wide receivers, and his son Ty will be in the running for starting quarterback.
Walton said leaving East Webster was a hard decision. But his family’s living arrangements fell through, and the IAHS job will pay more money.
“When it came down to it, I thought about the money situation, and it was going to be hard financially, and (IAHS) was a better situation for my family,” Walton said.
He had been hired by East Webster to coach quarterbacks and defensive backs. And Ty, a rising junior, was already looking forward to running the offense.
The Waltons had a successful run at East Union, where Kevin was head coach for five years.
Ty was the starting QB the last two years, passing for 3,853 yards and 48 touchdowns as the Urchins went 16-7 and won back-to-back Division 1-2A titles.
Kevin Walton was 35-24 at East Union.
“His track record speaks for itself,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “The thing he put together at East Union was a big plus, and he knows a lot of ball. Just a great all-around coach.”
The Indians, 13-1 last season, must replace starting QB Daeveon Sistrunk. Walton will be in the mix.
Senior Jaxon Nolan and sophomore Ty Davis are also competing at QB.
“Ty’s coming in with a lot of experience, but it’s going to be a battle,” Hoots said. “Either way, whether Ty ends up being the quarterback or not, he’s a competitor, and he’ll find a way to play somewhere.”