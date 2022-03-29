Marty Warren wants to give this head coaching thing one more shot.
For the first time in a decade, Warren will be leading a football team, having been hired last week as Alcorn Central’s head coach. He replaces Matt Meeks, who resigned in January after four seasons.
Warren has four total years of head coaching experience: North Pontotoc (2005-06), Okolona (2008) and Hatley (2012). He has a career record of 6-36.
“It’s just an opportunity that came, and I thought being 52, maybe one last go-around,” Warren said. “I’ve got some good friends up that way, and I talked to them about the job, and they thought that they had some quality athletes, they just didn’t have very many kids out right now. But they thought if you could get in there and get some kids out, you’d have an opportunity to be successful.”
Warren has spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator at Bruce. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Pontotoc for seven years – two years as offensive coordinator, then five as linebackers coach once Jeff Carter was hired as head coach and took over the offense.
A chance to run the offense is one thing that attracted Warren to Alcorn Central. Meeks ran the Wing-T, a scheme with which Warren is very familiar.
“We’ve adapted the Wing-T over the years,” he said. “It’s the same thing, except we run it out of the gun. It looks like spread, but it’s not spread, it’s still Wing-T football.”
Alcorn Central was 10-30 under Meeks, including a 4-6 mark last season. The Bears haven’t reached the playoffs since 1989, so Warren understands the challenge that awaits, but he hopes that his own development as a coach will have an impact.
“I’m not as rigid as I used to be – not so much my way or the highway any more,” Warren said. “That had changed a little bit at my last stop, but I was still pretty bad about that. Hopefully I’ve learned that not everybody is me, and there’s different ways to approach things.”