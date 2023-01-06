SPRINGVILLE – Pontotoc has a hard time quitting the 3-pointer, but it found a less splashy approach to be quite useful Friday night.
Despite making just 2 of 21 from behind the arc, the No. 4-ranked Warriors gritted out a 53-48 overtime win over rival South Pontotoc in a Division 2-4A showdown.
This is a Pontotoc team that a few weeks ago set a state record for 3-pointers made in a game, with 24. Those shots wouldn’t fall against No. 7 South Pontotoc, which forced a slower pace.
“The plan was to not shoot threes tonight and to be more aggressive attacking,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “Sometimes we have to find out on our own, maybe our way isn’t the best. Once we figured that out, things kind of went our way.”
Pontotoc (16-2, 5-0) attacked the basket with more purpose in the second half and overtime. Tyler Shephard’s old-fashioned 3-point play gave the Warriors a 46-41 lead 30 seconds into the extra period, although the Cougars (16-2, 3-1) later tied it at 46-46 on Braydon Gazaway’s traditional triple with 1:32 left.
Shephard’s free throw with 48 seconds to go gave Pontotoc a 47-46 edge, and the Warriors closed it out at the line.
For the game, Pontotoc made 25 of 36 free throws, including 22 of 32 after halftime.
“The second half we just had to come out and attack them, get to the line and make easy free throws,” said Shephard, who finished with 14 points.
South Pontotoc was hindered by the loss of top scorer Pacey Mathews, who fouled out with 45 seconds left in regulation. He finished with 23 points but had a tough time finding his offensive rhythm.
“They had other players to step up to make big shots, but we just knew we needed that horse to be out so we could have a chance of living on into overtime,” Tipler said.
The Cougars established a deliberate pace early and led 20-19 at halftime. Pontotoc led 32-28 entering the fourth quarter.
Mathews scored eight points in the fourth, including a pair of free throws to give South a 41-39 lead with 2:06 left. Shephard tied the game at 41-41 on a free throw with a minute left.
(G) Pontotoc 48, South Pontotoc 41: Channing Lane led the No. 6 Lady Warriors (18-1, 5-0) with 15 points, while Kori Grace Ware added 11. Maggie Gaspard’s 16 points paced South Pontotoc (12-6, 3-1).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc sealed the win by making 7 of 8 free throws in the final 48 seconds of OT.
Point Maker: Adin Johnson led Pontotoc with 15 points and made 8 of 9 free throws.
Talking Point: “That’s what gives us a chance. If they have their pace, we can’t play with them.” – South coach Chris Vandiver, on slowing the game down
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.