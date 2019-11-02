PONTOTOC • The Pontotoc Warriors made plays at critical times to pick up a hard- fought 17-14 victory over Shannon on Friday night.
The Warriors (5-5, 4-1) clinched the second seed out of Division 2-4A. It was their fifth win in the last six games after and 0-4 start.
“I can’t say enough about our guys’ character,” said Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter. “I love coaching them. They are a fun group to coach.”
The Red Raiders took an early 6-0 lead when Sentwali White scored on a 2-yard run with 1:33 remaining in the opening quarter, but the Warriors’ defense shut out Shannon the rest of the way.
Pontotoc grabbed the momentum in the second quarter when Conner Armstrong found Caleb Hobson for a 21-yard TD pass on a 4th-and-12. Hobson then picked off a pass on the ensuing drive, leading to a 32-yard field goal from Jolan Mills and a 10-6 lead.
Darryl Carter Jr. returned a punt 64 yards to the end zone with 1 second remaining in the first half, giving Shannon a 14-10 lead.
A fumble on the second- half kickoff gave Shannon a golden opportunity to get some separation, but Pontotoc’s Monte Townsend came up with a big interception.
Shannon (5-6, 3-2) held a four-point lead until 7:36 to play. Armstrong connected with Hobson again, this time from 67 yards, to put the Warriors ahead 17-14.
Shannon moved into Pontotoc territory, but Jay Jackson broke up a pass on fourth down to end the drive.
Extra points
Turning Point: Pontotoforced three turnovers on downs in the second half, including one with 8:37 remaining that led to the go-ahead touchdown pass from Armstrong to Hobson.
Point Man: Hobson caught only two passes, but they went for 88 yards and two scores. He also had an interception.
talking point: “Our defense was able to get themselves off the field.” – Jeff Carter
Notes
• Shannon had the ball four times Pontotoc territory in the second half without scoring a point.
• White ran for 153 yards for the Red Raiders.
• Pontotoc hosts North Pontotoc in the first round of the playoffs, while Shannon travels to New Albany.