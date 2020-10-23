Jeff Carter is pleasantly surprised to see his Pontotoc football team atop the Division 2-4A standings.
The Warriors (6-1, 3-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked large school, are tied for first with Itawamba AHS (4-2, 3-0). And those teams meet tonight in Pontotoc, with the division title as the prize.
Entering the season, Carter felt his team could do some good things on offense, and he was right. The Warriors average 188.6 rushing yards per game, and sophomore quarterback Conner Armstrong has been solid in his first year as a full-time starter.
Armstrong, the son of offensive coordinator Cory Armstrong, split snaps last season. He’s made big strides this fall, completing 76 of 132 passes (57.6%) for 950 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
“He put a lot of time into it, just going over film, and he stays in here on game planning Sunday with the staff,” Carter said. “He’s way ahead for a sophomore.”
IAHS presents a daunting test, though. The Indians have forced 23 turnovers, including 12 over the last two weeks in wins against Shannon and Mooreville.
Free safety Isaac Smith has three interceptions and one fumble recovery, while strong safety Tae Chandler has two picks and two fumble recoveries.
“We do a lot of different drills in practice that work on the little things, trying to get the ball back and trying to create turnovers in different areas,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “Our kids have really bought into making it a priority of trying to force them.”
Pontotoc’s defense was a question mark entering the season, but it has proved stingy. It held Caledonia to 270 total yards last week in a 37-12 win.
The Warriors are led on that side of the ball by end Justin Woods, middle linebacker Caleb Goodwin and cornerback Nic Townsend.
Carter said it’s been more than the offense and defense that’s gotten Pontotoc to this point.
“I thought we had a pretty good cohesion as far as the team and good leadership. That’s hard to find these days,” he said. “I felt like if we didn’t have any injuries, we’d be OK. And we have been OK.”
Also tonight
• Division 1-3A co-leaders Amory (6-1, 3-0) and Booneville (5-1, 3-0), the Journal’s top two ranked small schools, clash tonight in a huge game.
• Tupelo (4-3, 3-1) can clinch a playoff berth with a win tonight at DeSoto Central (2-5, 0-4).
• East Webster (2-4, 0-2), which hasn’t played a game since Sept. 25 due to quarantine and a bye week, hosts Division 2-2A foe Eupora (4-3, 2-1).