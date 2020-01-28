PONTOTOC • The Pontotoc baseball team is hoping to turn last season’s success into a championship run.
The Warriors started preseason practice on Monday with the majority of last year’s team back on the diamond, outside of a few players on the basketball and soccer teams.
Pontotoc finished last season 22-11, won the Division 2-4A title, and made it to the North Half championship game, where the Warriors lost to eventual state champion New Hope in two games.
Now with its entire pitching staff and six position starters returning, Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy hopes his team can take the next step.
“I told them when I came here three years ago that it’s not about winning the division. It’s about playing for a state championship,” Dowdy said. “I told them it was a process, and I think they’ve been trusting the process and working through it, and this year we are looking to achieve the process of getting to Trustmark Park.”
The Warriors look to be strong on the mound. Sophomore Brice Deaton returns as the ace after a stellar freshman season where he achieved a 9-1 record with a 3.28 ERA. He threw a team-high 61 2/3 innings last year with 71 strikeouts.
Also returning on the mound are Miles Galloway (2-2, 4.55), Jon Robert Carnes (3-3, 1.55) and Ross Matthews (1-2, 5.82).
“Pretty much the whole defense and pitching staff are returning,” Deaton said. “I think we should continue to grow from last year. I think our pitching staff will be really good. We’ve been throwing every day since we came down from football.”
To help out the pitching staff, two of the top players in the area return to anchor a heavy-hitting lineup. Caleb Hobson will split time in the outfield and shortstop while Peeko Townsend will play left field and be the home run threat.
Big sticks
Hobson led the Warriors with a .447 batting average last year with seven doubles, four home runs, 23 stolen bases and 43 runs scored.
Townsend was one of only a handful of players across the state who had double-digit home runs. He hit .377 with 10 homers, seven doubles and 41 RBIs.
“It’s huge having guys like that in our lineup,” Deaton said. “If we as a pitching staff give up a run or two that we shouldn’t have, Peeko can come up and hit a three-run home run or Caleb hits a two-run double.
“It’s pretty nice having people in the lineup that can put the game away.”