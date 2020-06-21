PONTOTOC • Jeff Carter is taking the COVID-19 threat as seriously as he would any on-field opponent.
The Pontotoc football coach started putting his team through summer workouts on Monday. That was two weeks later than the June 1 restart date established by the Mississippi High School Activities Association.
Carter said the decision to start later was made out of an abundance of caution.
“We thought we needed a little more time. We didn’t want to rush,” he said.
The first two weeks of workouts are an MHSAA- mandated acclimation period. That means weight lifting and conditioning are done at 50% of what’s normal.
Pontotoc’s players are divided into groups, with 20 players working outside and 10 inside at a time. While attendance has been good, not everyone showed up in proper shape, even though Carter sent workouts to his players to do during the shutdown.
“You could tell some of the ones that had been doing something,” Carter said. “But then you had to go at the pace of the ones that hadn’t, and that’s what we’ve been doing. Is it hard as a coach to do that? It is very hard, because you know what needs to be done.
“We’re in uncharted waters.”
Senior receiver Cade Armstrong was able to stay in shape. He worked out daily with his father and his brother, sophomore quarterback Conner Armstrong.
Reunited and it feels so good
Cade Armstrong much prefers being back with his teammates, even if under strange circumstances.
“The best part is probably just seeing everybody,” he said. “It’s a lot more fun when you have guys that you’ve been through it with.”
As the Warriors’ only returning starting receiver, Armstrong will have a big role this fall. So will senior tailback Jemarkus Whitfield, who rushed for 839 yards and seven touchdowns.
Whitfield said he dropped a few pounds during the shutdown and is trying to get back up to 205.
“It feels good to come out here and work, get a little sweat dripping, get the weights moving,” Whitfield said. “Been gone so long.”
All in all, Pontotoc’s first week of workouts went well in Carter’s eyes. He praised his assistant coaches for upholding the rigorous health precautions, and he said Armstrong and Whitfield have provided the kind of strong leadership that was absent from last year’s team, which went 6-6.
There was one setback Friday morning, however, when a player showed up exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever. He tested negative for flu and strep throat and will receive his COVID test results on Monday.
Carter had to quarantine the group with which the player was working.
“You’ve just got to keep a positive take on it and understand that there are going to be setbacks,” Carter said. “The season may be where a team may get it and you not get to play that week. There’s no telling what’s ahead of us in this thing. Nobody knows.”