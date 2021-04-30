It’s been two years, but Pontotoc hasn’t forgotten how close it came to a state championship.
The boys track and field squad lost by half a point to Northeast Lauderdale at the Class 4A state meet in 2019. COVID-19 delayed the Warriors’ shot at redemption, but they get a chance this weekend to win their first state title since 2010.
Classes 2A, 4A and 6A will compete Saturday at Pearl High School, while 1A, 3A and 5A go Monday.
“We’ve talked about it several times,” Pontotoc coach Brian Morgan said of the close loss. “That particular day we were 10-point underdogs going in, according to seeds. … This year is shaping up to be just like that, because we’re actually going in as 10-point underdogs again, to St. Stanislaus this time.”
Morgan is confident his athletes can make up the points. Pontotoc dominated the 4A North half meet on April 22, beating the runner-up – Northeast Lauderdale – by 95 points.
The Warriors will be strong in the distance events. Freddy Porter, who’s been battling a leg injury, will lead the way in the 800 and 1600, and he’s also part of the 4x800 relay team.
“He did what he had to do to qualify (at North half), but I expect him to improve a little bit at the state meet, especially with the competition he’s going to be against,” Morgan said.
Pontotoc swept the relay races at North half, and Cooper Parmer took gold in the 3200. The Warriors were competitive in most every event, including pole vault, where Logan Moore won by clearing 13 feet.
“This is one of the most balanced years we’ve had,” Morgan said. “We’re taking 15 of 18 events to state, and it’s a good mixture of all of them – field, distance and sprints, and of course relays.”
Eagles seek 3-peat
Tupelo Christian’s boys are vying for a third-straight 1A title, and it’s unlikely anyone will stop them.
Sprinter Khi Holiday, distance runners Bounds and Causey Simmons, high jumper Destaan Buchanan and discus thrower Tucker Huggins anchor a deep squad. The Eagles are heavy favorites to win on Monday.
“This is the best all-around boys team we’ve ever had,” coach Greg Warnick said. “We’re solid in sprints, distance and field events. We have a good chance of winning 12 of the 18 events.”