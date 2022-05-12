Pontotoc required some seventh-inning dramatics not once, but twice in its Class 4A third-round playoff series against Corinth.
After dropping the series opener, 15-4, the Warriors pulled out a pair of 4-3 wins to advance to the North half finals. Jabari Farr hit a walk-off two-run double in Game 2 as Pontotoc erased a 3-0 deficit in the final inning, and then Brice Deaton smacked a three-run homer in the top of the seventh of Game 3.
“They don’t quit until it’s over,” Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy said. “They’ve been fighters all year.”
Deaton’s home run was his ninth of the season. The senior is hitting .397 with 40 RBI, and he’s also led the pitching staff, going 5-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 80 strikeouts.
“He’s one of our veteran guys. He’s been playing for us ever since he was a freshman, played pretty much every single game since he was a freshman,” Dowdy said.
Another key veteran has been junior Jon Robert Carnes, who tossed a complete game in Game 2. He’s 6-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 94 strikeouts, and at the plate he’s hitting .407 with 10 homers and 50 RBI.
Up next for the Warriors (29-9) is reigning state champion West Lauderdale (25-7), which knocked off Mooreville in three games to advance.
“We’re excited to be playing for the North state finals,” Dowdy said. “Who else would you want besides the defending state champions?”
North half finals
State championship series berths are on the line this weekend for several other area baseball and softball teams.
Including Pontotoc, all six North baseball series have at least one area team participating. Oxford faces DeSoto Central (6A), Saltillo meets Neshoba Central (5A), Amory faces Booneville (3A), East Union plays Pine Grove (2A), and Biggersville meets West Union (1A).
All of these series begin Friday.
Three North half softball series also feature area teams: Kossuth vs. Booneville (3A), East Union vs. East Webster (2A), and Wheeler vs. Vardaman (1A). Kossuth-Booneville starts today, as does Wheeler-Vardaman.
Booneville eliminated Kossuth last season in this round en route to its first state title.