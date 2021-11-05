Andru Berry rushed for four touchdowns, including both in overtime. It was another invaluable contribution by the 226-pound sophomore, who has moved up the depth chart due to starter Jordan Ball being slowed by a foot injury.
“He’s a mudder. He’s strong,” Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter said of Berry. “You get him behind his guys and he goes north and south, he’s good.”
As has been the case since quarterback Conner Armstrong went down with a season-ending shoulder injury six games into the season, Pontotoc (6-4) leaned heavily on the run.
Nic Townsend moved from receiver to QB and has gone 4-1 as the starter. He rushed for a game-high 106 yards on Friday.
“They’ve found a way all year,” Carter said. “When you lose your quarterback and your running back, and then you lose your DB and wideout because he goes to quarterback – we found a way.”
Gentry (5-5), which was seeking its first playoff win in program history, forced OT when Troy Griffin hit Bryce Young on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 6:43 left in regulation.
Griffin finished the night 11 of 16 passing for 138 yards and four TDs. After he scored on a 2-yard run in the second OT, the Rams elected to go for two points and the win.
But Griffin was sacked by Justin Woods.
“We had the momentum. Me and my coaches, we talked it over, and we thought that was the best play to call, and we just went for it,” Gentry coach Mario Young said.
Pontotoc led 14-13 at halftime and pushed that lead to 21-13 on Berry’s 6-yard run in the third quarter. Berry finished with 48 yards on 14 carries, while Montinique Wilson had 84 yards on 11 totes.