Corinth's Andre Adams works against Ripley's Seth Thomas in the low post in the first half of Tuesday's first-round Class 4A playoff game. Adams led a ferocious comeback effort, scoring 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter in the 51-46 win.
CORINTH • It may be Adam Kirk’s first year at Corinth, but the "February Magic" still hasn’t left the program.
The Warriors, who seemingly always play their best ball at this point in the season, pulled out all the cards, climbing out of a nine-point deficit, and ended on an 11-0 run to take a 51-46 win over Kirk’s former Ripley team in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday night.
Corinth (17-12) will travel to Gentry in Saturday’s second-round matchup.
“It’s two very similar teams and we just got breaks at the end,” said Kirk. “I don’t think we did anything special, we just got breaks and was able to get it done.”
Ripley (18-11) built a nine-point lead in the third after breaking a 31-31 tie with three baskets and a pair of free throws in a two-minute and five-second span. A string of costly turnovers allowed Corinth to get back with six with 3:16 left in the fourth, where LaBron Vance scored on layup.
It was the Tigers’ last points of the night as Corinth turned up the pressure and Andre Adams capitalized with good looks, scoring 11 of his 20 points in the final period.
“I know if we want to get far, and make it to Jackson, somebody’s has to put points up on the scoreboard and I take leadership in that,” said Adams.
The turnovers along with the shot selection down the stretch spoiled what was otherwise a solid offensive performance for Ripley. LaTrell Vance led with 17 points, while his brother LaBron Vance added 14.
“In the playoffs, you’ve got to take care of the basketball. Hat tip to them, they did a good job of forcing into mistakes,” said first-year Ripley head coach Chris Byrd.
Zorun Wimsatt scored 15 points for Corinth on two field goals, and was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, including a perfect 6 of 6 in the fourth quarter.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Adams tied the game with 37 seconds left, and then following a timeout, a Ripley turnover along the baseline allowed Adams to get the go-ahead bucket with 31 seconds remaining. The Tigers missed an open 3-point shot on the other end.
Point Maker: Adams scored all 20 points without attempting a free throw.
Talking Point: “It’s so bittersweet. I’m going through that line with tears in my eyes because I knew somebody was going to be crying tonight that I care about.” - Kirk.