CALHOUN CITY • Racking up penalties early in a football game tends to turn the game against your side.
Turnovers, however, are an even greater detriment.
Despite early struggles with penalties, the Houston Hilltoppers won the turnover battle against the Calhoun City Wildcats, taking a 38-16 victory Thursday night at Calhoun City.
"The game got really really long there in the first half," Houston head coach Baylor Dampeer said. "Guys sort of got banged up a little bit, but they were able to finish out the second half."
Star running back Jalen Washington (Jr.) did what he does best, rushing for 148 yards and four touchdowns on the night on 21 carries for the Hilltoppers.
But it was Calhoun City (0-1) who put the first points on the board. In the Wildcats opening possession, a methodical drive – assisted in part by two Hilltopper encroachment penalties – ended with junior running back Jamajah Mayes punching in the score from three yards out. A successful 2-point conversion put the Wildcats up 8-0.
That opening drive, however, would represent the Wildcats' only offensive touchdown. The rest of Calhoun City's night was plagued by turnovers and missed opportunities, with the only other points for the Wildcats coming on freshman Kemauri Sally's interception returned 40 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Washington scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half, giving the Hilltoppers the 24-16 lead at halftime.
That's where the score remained until late in the third quarter, when Washington drove into the end zone from 18 yards out for his fourth score score of the night. Sophomore Chris Parker's scoring plunge from 11 yards out midway through the fourth put an exclamation point on the Hilltoppers' performance.
Houston's first-year starting quarterback Steele Brooks (Jr.) left a lot of opportunities on the field. Brooks completed just four passes for 111 yards and no touchdowns while tossing two picks and losing two fumbles.
But the Hilltoppers' defensive effort helped cover a rocky first game under center for Brooks. Houston intercepted two passes of its own while recovering five Calhoun City fumbles on the night, holding the Wildcats' offense scoreless after the game's first drive.
"The defense played lights-out for most of the game," Dampeer said. "After that first drive, (Calhoun City) didn't score again. I'm proud of those guys."
Calhoun City quarterback Jaylon Williams (Jr.) completed eight of 13 passes for 64 yards, but also committed five turnovers (two interceptions and a trio of fumbles).
Extra Points
Turning Point: Jalen Washington's fourth touchdown put the Hilltoppers ahead by two scores late in the third quarter.
Point Man: Washington carried the Hilltoppers to victory, rushing at a clip of 7 yards per carry on his way to four of Houston's five touchdowns.
Talking Point: “Always good to get a win. We were able to hang in there and finally win the game.” – Houston coach Baylor Dampeer
Notes
• The Houston defense forced a total of seven Wildcat turnovers.
• Jalen Washington has now rushed for 97 yards or more in each of his last 10 games dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season.
• Next week, Houston hosts Aberdeen while Calhoun City travels to North Panola.
Houston 38, Calhoun City 16
Houston;8;16;8;6;–;38
Calhoun City;8;8;0;0;–;16
First Quarter
Cal - Jamajah Mayes 3 run (Mayes run good), 8:50
Hou - Jalen Washington 16 run (Washington run good), 1:15
Second Quarter
Hou – Washington 24 run (Washington run good), 8:44
Hou– Washington 5 run (Washington run good), 4:05
Cal – Kemauri Sally interception return (Jaxon Cook run good), 2:33
Third Quarter
Hou – Washington 18 run (Washington run good), 1:42
Fourth Quarter
Hou – Chris Parker 11-yard rush (Washington run no good), 5:58
Records: Houston 1-0, 0-0; Calhoun City 0-1, 0-0.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.