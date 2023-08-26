WATCH: Week 1 high school football recap show James Murphy, James Murphy Preps/College Sports Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Brendan Farrell Brendan Farrell Preps/College Sports Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Aug 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Kossuth Aggies take the field Friday night prior to kickoff against The visiting Baldwyn Bearcats. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The first Friday night of the 2023 season is in the books. Watch as James Murphy, Brad Locke and Brendan Farrell recap the action: View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Murphy (@jamesmurphymedia) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Follow Daily Journal high school football coverage on Twitter and Facebook or by using the #djpreps hashtag on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Soccer (us) Art James Murphy Preps/College Sports Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow James Murphy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Brendan Farrell Preps/College Sports Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Brendan Farrell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you