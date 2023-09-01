djr-2023-09-02-sport-baldwyn-johnson-twp1

Baldwyn quarterback Dy'lan Johnson gets outside the pocket and looks for open running room in the opening minutes of their game aganist Booneville friday.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Watch as James Murphy, Brad Locke and Brendan Farrell recap Week 2 action across our Northeast Mississippi coverage area: 

Newsletters

Follow Daily Journal high school football coverage on Twitter and Facebook or by using the #djpreps hashtag on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you