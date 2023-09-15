djr-2023-09-09-sport-tupelo-feature-arp4

The Tupelo Golden Wave take the field Friday night to take on Hernando Fiday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Watch as James Murphy, Brad Locke and Brendan Farrell recap Week 4 action across our Northeast Mississippi coverage area: 

Newsletters

Follow Daily Journal high school football coverage on Twitter and Facebook or by using the #djpreps hashtag on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you