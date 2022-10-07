djr-2022-10-08-sport-mantachie-ellis-arp1

Mantachie's Luke Ellis gains yards as he fights through the Water Valley defense int he third quarter.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MANTACHIE • Mantachie was mere feet from taking a fourth quarter lead. Instead, Water Valley’s Que Carothers ripped the ball from Braedon Sauls’ grasp and went 94 yards the other way.

