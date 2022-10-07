Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
MANTACHIE • Mantachie was mere feet from taking a fourth quarter lead. Instead, Water Valley’s Que Carothers ripped the ball from Braedon Sauls’ grasp and went 94 yards the other way.
The two-touchdown swing helped Water Valley hand previously-unbeaten Mantachie a 42-27 loss, a blowout total that was anything but inside Division 1-3A.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Mantachie coach Ken Adams said.
His team’s seemingly meaningless final drive caught Adams’ eye. Trailing 42-21, the Mustangs drove down for one final score, a six-yard touchdown pass from Jaycob Hawkes to Hunter Hester as time expired. It was the second score for each of them.
“When the kids didn’t have to, that score at the end shows a lot about our guys,” Adams said. “I’m just real proud of them. They fight.”
The perfect start through six games tied the best start in Mantachie school history, the other 6-0 start in 1995.
The No. 5 Small School Mustangs (6-1, 1-1) almost stayed unbeaten, with methodical touchdown drives of eight, nine and 11 plays to answer quick scores from Water Valley – a 43-yard run from Carothers and a 79-yard kick return from Elijah White.
On Senior Night, seniors Sauls (19-76-1), Hawkes and Luke Ellis carved through Water Valley’s defense and allowed the Blue Devils (3-3, 1-0) only one possession in the third quarter.
“They keep the ball, get four yards, two yards and they’re fine with it,” Water Valley coach Brad Embry said. “I knew we had to overcome it and we did.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Mantachie senior fullback Braedon Sauls was inside the 6-yard line when he was stripped and Water Valley’s Que Carothers went 94 yards for a 35-21 lead.
Point Man: Mantachie running back Luke Ellis had 90 yards on 13 carries, 60 of those yards in the third quarter.
Talking Point: “We fought hard. We all have a lot of heart. We’re all going to keep fighting. This ain’t the end of us.” - Mantachie quarterback Jaycob Hawkes
Notes
• Mantachie converted two fourth downs on its first scoring drive.
• Mantachie senior strong safety Brayden Frazier had two interceptions.
• The Mustangs get a non-division breather next week before going to Kossuth the following week.
