TUPELO – The desperation kicked in just in time for Tupelo.
Trailing by 15 points and with their season seemingly dead in the water, the Golden Wave pulled off a furious comeback over the final three minutes to down Horn Lake 79-74 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Saturday night.
That earns them a trip to Olive Branch next Saturday for the quarterfinal round. Such a trip seemed unlikely after Horn Lake took a 73-58 lead with just under 3 minutes to go, but a raft of turnovers gave Tupelo (25-3) new life.
“At the end everybody just realized it’s a playoff game, it could be our last game, especially for the seniors,” reserve guard Chris Crump said. “We just had to regroup and lock in on defense.”
Crump was one of several heroes for the Wave down the stretch. His 3-point play off a steal got Tupelo within 73-71 with 1:29 left, and he cut it to 74-73 on a putback moments later.
Then there was big man Gavin Shannon, who had a dunk and layup off a pair of steals early in the run. His 3-point play gave Tupelo a 76-74 lead with 19 seconds left.
“I know this is a resilient group,” Tupelo coach Robert Green said. “We’ve been behind against good teams all year long. We find ourselves behind too often, actually, and they know we’re not going to stop fighting until that final buzzer.”
A Hayes Halbert free throw made it 77-74, and then Shannon hit a pair of free throws with 1.1 second to ice it.
Shannon finished with 20 points, while Crump had 15 and Halbert 13.
Horn Lake (14-9) was led by Dimp Pernell, who sliced and diced Tupelo’s defense en route to 30 points. He helped the Eagles turn a 53-51 lead after three quarters into a 73-58 margin.
But once Tupelo started pressing, Horn Lake couldn’t hold its composure. The Eagles committed 21 total turnovers.
“Until the fourth quarter we didn’t blink, and unfortunately we blinked a little bit in the fourth quarter, and it got us,” Horn Lake coach William Bentley said.
Horn Lake shot 56.9% from the floor, while Tupelo was 42.2%. The Wave were 19 of 30 at the line.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo outscored Horn Lake 21-1 over the final three minutes.
Point Maker: Shannon made 6 of 11 from the field and 8 of 12 from the line.
Talking Point: “He’s fresh, and he plays unafraid to make a mistake, and that’s what we needed at that moment.” – Green, on Crump