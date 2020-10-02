Tupelo’s beleaguered run defense can make things right tonight.
The Golden Wave have had spotty success stopping the run, but they need to be fully locked in when they visit Olive Branch in a Division 1-6A showdown.
The Conquistadors (4-0, 1-0) run a flexbone triple option offense that averages 313.3 rushing yards per game. Tupelo (1-3, 0-1) is allowing 184.5 yards per game on the ground.
“We’ve got the potential to be good at stopping the run,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “That should be one of our strengths, our D-line. Just depends on how they play this week.”
The defensive front got a boost last week with the return of tackles Jacarious Clayton and Romero Hampton from injuries. However, outside linebacker Dalton Hughes is out for the season with a foot injury.
That’s a big loss against this type of offense, which is led by former East Union quarterback Ty Walton, whose father Kevin took an assistant coach’s job at Olive Branch this past offseason.
Ty Walton has run the veer and the pass spread option offenses, so the flexbone has been no trouble for him to master. He’s rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
“He reminds me a lot of Jack Wilson and all those kids back in the day at East Webster,” Hardin said. “There’s a reason he’s the quarterback. He makes it go.”
But the key to stopping Olive Branch’s attack, Hardin said, is stopping the fullbacks. For the Quistors, those are seniors Khamron Ford and Preston Jeffries. Ford has rushed for 523 yards and three TDs, while Jeffries has rushed for 126 yards and a TD.
If the Wave can keep Olive Branch’s offense in check and pull out a win, it would give them a world of confidence. Tupelo’s three losses have come by an average of 6.7 points, including a 21-19 setback to Hernando last week.
Despite how the season has started, Hardin said his players remain upbeat.
“Our kids haven’t faltered this week,” he said. “They’ve actually practiced harder, shown more initiative. They’re pretty dang positive. …
“I could’ve seen us taking a step back, but our kids believe.”