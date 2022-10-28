djr-2022-10-29-sport-ths-middlebrooks-twp1

Tupelo running back Qua Middlebrooks rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 35-7 win over Clinton.

 Thomas Wells

TUPELO – This time a year ago, Tupelo had a somber bus ride home from Clinton. The vibe was significantly different Friday night.

brad.locke@journalinc.com