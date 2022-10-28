TUPELO – This time a year ago, Tupelo had a somber bus ride home from Clinton. The vibe was significantly different Friday night.
The Golden Wave turned in another masterful performance at home, steamrolling Clinton 35-7 to clinch the Division 2-6A title and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. It’s Tupelo’s first division crown in five years.
And it was sweet revenge for last season, when Clinton eliminated Tupelo from playoff contention with a last-second field goal.
“It feels great. All we kept saying was get-back week, and we had to give it to them,” said tailback Qua Middlebrooks, who rushed for three touchdowns.
The junior’s 65-yard scoring dash gave the Golden Wave (10-0, 6-0) a 22-0 lead with 10:56 left in the third quarter. And then the defense, which still hasn’t allowed a point at home this season, got the ball back two plays later when lineman L.A. Ray pounced on a fumble.
That led to a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Harrell to J.Q. Witherspoon for a 28-0 lead.
The Tupelo defense held the Arrows (5-4, 4-2) to 82 total yards despite being knocked on its heels early. Clinton tailback Jakobe Calvin rushed for 72 yards in the first quarter, but he was held to minus-3 yards the rest of the night.
“We just changed personnel, got a little thicker,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “We kind of figured out what they were doing and did that part of, hey, let’s stop what they’re being good at right now.”
Tupelo, on the other hand, piled up 183 rushing yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry. Middlebrooks did the bulk of the work, as he’s had to with fellow back Jaboree Dooley sideline by an injury most of the season.
“He’s gotten better every week,” Hardin said. “He’s such a special weapon for us. He does so much in getting the handoffs and catching the ball out of the backfield.”
Middlebrooks opened the game’s scoring with a 5-yard run, and then Gideon Deaton made a 21-yard field goal for a 9-0 lead. Harrell hit K.D. Gibson for an 18-yard score late in the first half for a 15-0 lead.
Clinton’s lone score came late in the game on a 40-yard fumble return by Jacquavyian Carter.
Extra Points
Turning Point: The 65-yard touchdown run by Middlebrooks set off a 20-point quarter for Tupelo.
Point Man: Middlebrooks rushed for 124 yards and three TDs on 11 carries. He also had two catches for 24 yards.
Talking Point: “That run broke their back, and I knew it was Katie bar the door, let’s go party.” – Hardin, on Middlebrooks’ long touchdown run
Notes
• Harrell completed 14 of 17 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
• Gibson made six catches for 56 yards and a TD.
• Next Thursday, Clinton hosts Murrah and Tupelo hosts Germantown.
