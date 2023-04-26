TUPELO – Tupelo couldn’t come from behind Tuesday night but will have to Friday to avoid a quick exit from the Class 6A baseball playoffs.
Wave drop series opener to Jags
- By BRANDON SPECK Special to the Journal
TUPELO – Tupelo couldn’t come from behind Tuesday night but will have to Friday to avoid a quick exit from the Class 6A baseball playoffs.
The Golden Wave dropped the series opener 2-1 against DeSoto Central, which will host Game 2.
“We’ve got to have better plate appearances,” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said. “Some of our key guys didn’t have good nights. We’ve got to have better plate appearances with runners in scoring position.”
South McCoy had two of Tupelo’s five hits. His double gave the Wave a 1-0 lead in the first inning. DeSoto Central tied it in the second without aid of a hit. Two walks and a double steal sent Caidan Bullard across the plate.
The Jaguars (17-12) didn’t get their first hit until Gavin Brassfield’s triple to start the fourth inning. Courtesy runner Connor Simpson scored on Bullard’s groundout to take the lead.
Tupelo (11-16) missed chances to tie in the fourth and fifth. Tyler Johnson doubled to open the fourth, but he was tagged out on Hayes Hooker’s bunt. Jaguars starter Brassfield got a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.
The Golden Wave forced the Jaguars to the bullpen in the fifth following Kylan Washington’s walk and McCoy’s one-out single. After Washington was caught stealing, Gavin Puckett hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Luke Sides struck out Tupelo’s side to end the game after Chase Ballard’s leadoff single in the ninth.
“We’ve got to execute when we can and take advantage of runners when we have them,” McCoy said.
Big Inning: DeSoto Central scored the go-ahead run in the fourth after Brassfield tripled and Caidan Bullard drove the run home on a groundout.
Big Stat: In the loss, Tupelo ace Johnathan Rogers allowed only three hits and struck out nine.
Coach Speak: “I thought we had chances, just couldn’t figure out how to plate a run.” – Reed
