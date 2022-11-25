Tupelo’s basketball team has been spending Thanksgiving week putting itself through a meat grinder.
The Golden Wave (4-2) lost to two strong teams earlier this week at the Memphis Hoopfest: 74-57 to Memphis East on Monday, and then 88-84 in overtime to Olive Branch on Tuesday.
It gets no easier Saturday, when Tupelo battles Huntsville (Ala.) at the annual Lighthouse Classic in Corinth. Coach Robert Green hopes to see a more consistent Golden Wave on the floor.
“We can’t have too many dead periods or too many transitions without doing the right thing,” Green said. “You’ll have five trips doing exactly right, and then you’ll come down and do the next two trips and get off-script a little bit. That knocks you back.”
Green assembled a brutal early season schedule so that his team could learn those lessons quickly and get toughened up for division play. The Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked squad has the pieces to make a deep playoff run, and this is the early prep work.
The Wave are led by Gavin Shannon (20.2 points, 8.5 rebounds per game), London Fields (17.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Dayveun Anderson (18.8 ppg). Point guard Chris Crump will be out the next few weeks with a foot injury he suffered Monday.
Huntsville (5-2) is big all over the floor, with the likes of 6-foot-9 forward Caleb Harrison and 6-5 guard Simon Walker.
“As long as we’ve still got our three main guys, I’ll still put us on the court with anybody,” Green said.
Tupelo-Huntsville, which is slated for a 7 p.m. start, is one of eight games Saturday. The Lighthouse tips off today with seven games, including No. 2 Starkville versus Grissom (Ala.) at 4:30 p.m.
Other local teams in the field include Alcorn Central, Corinth, Kossuth, Pontotoc and Potts Camp.
As always, several elite prep schools will participate. Moravian Prep out of Georgia will battle Canada’s Ft. Erie International Prep today in the first Lighthouse Classic Challenge semifinal. The other semi features The Rock School, from Florida, against Colorado Prep.
“Definitely excited to get to play in the event, especially two years in a row,” Green said. “I know it’s an event where they’re not looking for good coaches, so to speak, they’re looking for good players and good teams.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.