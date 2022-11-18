TUPELO – Madison Central put up a better fight this time, but it still wasn’t nearly enough.
Tupelo pulled away in the second half and knocked off the defending state champion 28-7 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night.
The Golden Wave (13-0), No. 1 in the Daily Journal’s Large School rankings, will host Starkville in the North final. This is Tupelo’s deepest playoff run in nine years.
“That’s the defending 6A state champs. They know how to win in this type of environment, and they came in here and gave us a fight,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “… Our guys went into halftime and they just knew, this was our game to take.”
The Wave were up 14-7 at the break, and Madison Central (8-4) got the ball to open the second half. That drive stalled, and then Tupelo struck when Jeremiah Harrell threw a perfect ball to Tyreke Darden for a 49-yard touchdown pass and 21-7 lead.
It was by far Tupelo’s longest completion of the night, as the Jaguars made a concerted effort not to get beat deep.
“He was playing far off,” Darden said of the cornerback. “I tried to go inside, but I just ran past him.”
The Wave delivered a finishing blow early in the fourth quarter. Two plays after being called for pass interference, Tupelo cornerback Fred Adams reached in front of all-star receiver Isaiah Spencer and made an interception to set his team up at Madison Central’s 35-yard line.
“I wanted that really bad, especially after earlier in the game when he caught that and got me down there,” Adams said, referring to a 31-yard Spencer catch. “I told coach, ‘Don’t take me out of man (coverage). I want him really bad.’”
On the next play, receiver K.D. Gibson took a handoff and swept into the end zone to make it 28-7 with 11:04 left in the game.
Tupelo finished with 350 total yards. Tailback Qua Middlebrooks rushed for 149 yards on 17 carries. He had runs of 40 and 24 yards to set up the Wave’s first touchdown, a 17-yard pass from Harrell to Elijah Green.
Madison Central tied it on Vic Sutton’s 6-yard run, but then Harrell hit Darden for a 17-yard score with 3:05 left in the half.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Darden’s second TD of the night gave Tupelo a comfortable two-touchdown lead.
Point Man: Middlebrooks rushed for 141 of his yards in the first half.
Talking Point: “It’s that complementary football our guys do. They do a great job of that. Any time we create a turnover, our offense is there to make a play, score a touchdown.” – Hardin
Notes
• Tupelo’s 13 wins ties a program record for most in a season. The Wave also won 13 in 2013.
• Tupelo also beat Madison Central during the regular season, 34-0.
• The Jaguars were held to 173 total yards.
