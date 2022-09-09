Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
CORINTH – After a sluggish start, Tupelo’s offense had plenty of pep in its step in the second half.
The Golden Wave scored touchdowns on all three of their possessions in the third quarter and pulled away for a 42-10 win over Corinth on Friday night.
There was no fiery halftime speech from coach Ty Hardin. The Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked Large School simply started clicking.
“Nothing magical. Just guys calmed down and played football,” Hardin said. “Do what you’re supposed to do.”
Tupelo (3-0) led 8-3 at halftime, and those points came courtesy of the defense. Freshman end JaReylan McCoy forced a fumble, which was scooped up by linebacker Clifton Watkins. He raced 40 yards to the house, and the two-point conversion made it 8-0 at the 2:25 mark of the second quarter.
The Wave had just 94 total yards at halftime and lost three fumbles.
“They were saying the balls were wet, this and that,” Hardin said. “I said, ‘Quit making excuses for everything.’ We just made excuses, we didn’t do our job.”
On the first play of the third quarter, Jeremiah Harrell hit Tyreke Darden downfield for a 45-yard gain. That led to a 1-yard Qua Middlebrooks touchdown run just 68 seconds into the half, making it 15-3.
After a Corinth three-and-out, Harrell hit Daelyn Patton for a 2-yard TD. And then Harrell found J.Q. Witherspoon from 34 yards for a 28-3 lead at the 2:18 mark of the third quarter.
“We just needed something momentum-wise right there, and we got it,” Hardin said of the first TD. “I knew once we scored right there, it was going to be Katie bar the door. We just had to get that one shot.”
Tupelo’s defense, meanwhile, largely held Corinth (2-1) in check. The Warriors had 17 negative-yardage plays and finished with just 168 total yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo covered 69 yards in four plays on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Point Man: Harrell completed 13 of 21 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns, including a 90-yarder to K.D. Gibson to cap the scoring.
Talking Point: “We just had to pick it up, stop all that crying and stuff.” – Harrell
Notes
• Gibson had four catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, and he had a 72-yard kickoff return for a TD.
• Middlebrooks rushed for 87 yards and a score on 14 carries.
• Next week, Tupelo visits Columbus, while Corinth is at Houston.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.