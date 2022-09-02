TUPELO – Tupelo suffered a bit of a Week 2 hangover but recovered quickly.
Fueled by four touchdowns in the second quarter, the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked Large School team pulled away for a 55-0 win over Lee County rival Saltillo on Friday night.
“We didn’t have a good week. Very complacent,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “I think we sometimes play to our competition, and you saw it. We prepared like that this week.”
After opening the season with a 34-0 win over then-No. 4 Lafayette, Tupelo (2-0) looked sloppy in the first quarter versus Saltillo (0-2). The Golden Wave finally found the end zone at the 2:56 mark when Jake Milstead caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Harrell.
After turning it over on downs, Tupelo scored touchdowns on its final four possessions of the first half. J.Q. Witherspoon had the first two on catches of 29 and 25 yards to make it 21-0.
The junior said he came into this game expecting to make big plays.
“I was thinking of that before the game. It’s just a natural thing for me,” Witherspoon said.
Daelyn Patton scored on a 27-yard end around, and then Tyreke Darden caught a 6-yard TD pass on the final play of the half for a 35-0 lead.
Witherspoon’s first touchdown catch was set up by Zech Pratt’s interception.
“Obviously it was a mismatch with them, our defense and their offense,” Hardin said. “They like to throw the ball so much. We’re good at getting to the quarterback, and we’re good at covering. We kind of made it hard on them.”
Saltillo finished with 132 total yards – 130 of those through the air. Quarterback Chance Johnson was 11 of 25 and was intercepted three times.
Harrell completed 10 of 20 passes for 135 yards and four touchdowns. Qua Middlebrooks led the ground attack with 96 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Witherspoon’s 25-yard TD catch from Harrell on third-and-13 kickstarted a big second quarter for Tupelo.
Point Man: Witherspoon made four catches for 79 yards and two scores, plus he returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown.
Talking Point: “I’m glad that’s over with. I hope it’s a lesson, because we looked lethargic the first half, we looked slow the first half.” – Hardin
Notes
• Tupelo is now 5-0 all-time versus Saltillo.
• Tupelo cornerback Fred Adams, running back Jaboree Dooley and left guard Dorian Snow were all held out with injuries as a precautionary measure.
• Next week, Saltillo hosts Nettleton, while Tupelo visits Corinth.
