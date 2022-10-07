STARKVILLE – It wasn't easy and it wasn't pretty at times. But Tupelo’s football team finally got that monkey off its back and defeated Starkville 24-17 on Friday.
It was Tupelo's first win over Starkville since 2008, snapping a six-game losing streak. The win also helped the Golden Wave, ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, move to 7-0 for the first time since the 2017 season. They are now 3-0 in Division 2-6A play.
Tupelo quarterback Jeremiah Harrell took the final knee with seconds left, and it kickstarted a Golden Wave celebration on the sidelines. Tupelo senior Jamarion Scott recovered a Starkville fumble with 47 seconds remaining in the game to clinch the win.
"They got after us, and I knew they would," Tupelo head coach Ty Hardin said. "I knew it would be a dog fight. (Starkville) wanted it more in the first half, and then we had some big plays on offense here and there. Defense made a stop when they needed to, and I am proud of them."
With the game tied at 17-17, Qua Middlebrooks caught a screen pass from Harrell and sprinted 58 yards for a touchdown with 7:57 left in the fourth quarter. It proved to be the final margin of victory on what Hardin called the perfect play call.
"Massive play call and the right play call at the right time," Hardin said of Middlebrooks' second touchdown. "They had our number on the screens all night, but we called it at the right time."
Tupelo took advantage of an early Starkville mistake to grab a 7-0 lead. The Jackets (4-3, 0-3) had a bad snap on their punt attempt, and Tupelo recovered deep inside Starkville territory. J.Q. Witherspoon's 6-yard touchdown catch gave the Golden Wave the lead less than two minutes into the game.
Starkville responded with 10 straight points via a Curtis Willis 49-yard touchdown run and a Brayden Green field goal, giving the Jackets a 10-7 lead in the first quarter.
But the Golden Wave produced the final points of the first half. Middlebrooks scored from 2 yards out, and Tupelo carried a 14-10 advantage into the halftime break.
"Just mistakes," Starkville head coach Chris Jones said. "For some reason, we keep shooting ourselves in the foot. At the end of the day, we got to keep fighting. We have to win out now. We can't afford any hiccups."
Extra Points
Turning Point: Middlebrooks scored on a 59-yard catch and run with 7:57 left in the game to provide the final points of the night.
Point Man: Harrell completed 14 of 26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: "We knew coming in it would be tough here. It was a dogfight." – Hardin
Notes
• For the first time in school history, Starkville has started division play with an 0-3 record.
• After playing its fourth road game in the last five weeks, Tupelo only has one more road game the rest of the regular season (at Murrah on Oct. 21).
• Tupelo surrendered 17 points to Starkville, the most points allowed by the Golden Wave defense this season.
