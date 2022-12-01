Tupelo’s soccer team is learning, and winning, as it goes.
The Golden Wave (4-1) returned only three full-time starters this season, with the likes of Reed Conerly, Tim Elders and Daily Journal Player of the Year Ryan Thistle having graduated. With 11 new players on the roster, coach Harris Faucette has had to do a bit of experimenting.
“It’s a learning experience for a lot of the guys that are new to playing,” Faucette said. “Every game we feel like we’re learning new things about ourselves and trying different things to figure out what works best for us with having so many new players this year.”
The returning starters are goalkeeper Miller McCoy, midfielder Pete Ruhl and defender Jay Sanders. Ruhl has led the way offensively with four goals and two assists, while center midfielder Angel Perez has three goals and two assists. Arturo Acosta, who played a lot last season as a defender, has been moved to forward.
McCoy and Sanders have handled things on the other end of the pitch.
“We’re still trying to figure out things on the attack. Connecting passes together going forward has been a real struggle right now,” Faucette said. “It’s something we’re working on trying to get better at, is our attack. Defensively we’ve gotten better every game so far, which is good to see.”
Tupelo owns wins over Lafayette, DeSoto Central, Itawamba AHS and Pontotoc, and its loss came against Hernando. The Golden Wave open Division 1-6A play tonight when they travel to Grenada.
The division also includes Oxford and Starkville, so it won’t be an easy path to the playoffs. The only thing to do is to keep on learning.
“We’ve still got a long way to go on figuring things out,” Faucette said, “but we like the way they’re starting to come together.”
