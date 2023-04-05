djr-2022-11-26-sport-ths-middlebrooks-twp1

Quay Middlebrooks rushed for 1,201 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO – Quay Middlebrooks has every intention of upholding the new standard Tupelo set last football season.

