TUPELO – Quay Middlebrooks has every intention of upholding the new standard Tupelo set last football season.
The Golden Wave went 13-1 and reached the Class 6A North title game, losing to eventual state champion Starkville. The 13 wins – which tied a program record – came by an average of 30.5 points.
Middlebrooks played a huge role in Tupelo’s explosive offense, rushing for 1,201 yards and 16 touchdowns. The rising senior and his teammates were back to the field this week for the start of spring drills. The offense returns a load of experience, so the standard does not change.
“It’s going to be a group effort for sure, because that’s the Tupelo Golden Wave standard,” Middlebrooks said during Tuesday’s practice. “You play as a team. We’re out here working, so we should click together.”
The biggest offensive losses are receiver K.D. Gibson and left tackle Zay Alexander. Quarterback Jeremiah Harrell returns after passing for 2,837 yards and 36 TDs, as do three starters on the offensive line. Game-breaking receiver J.Q. Witherspoon is also back.
“We know everything to do,” Middlebrooks said. “We’re just sharpening everything up and getting better.”
There are a few unknowns on defense, which lost linemen L.A. Ray and Jamarion Scott as well as defensive backs Fred Adams and Zech Pratt. Spring practice will go a long way in resolving position battles, and head coach Ty Hardin is still looking for some vocal leadership within the defense.
“We’re still finding that out every day,” Hardin said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that work and are kind of quiet. Zech and Fred were real vocal; Jamarion Scott was a real vocal guy.”
There’s certainly no shortage of talent on the defense. Shamaar Darden, Jakwon Morris and Dillon Ruth return to the secondary; Tristan Jernigan will again anchor the linebackers; and 6-foot-7 end Jareylan McCoy is coming off a strong freshman campaign.
Tupelo’s defense allowed just 58 points at home last season, with Starkville scoring 41 of those.
“If we can play to the standard of our defense, we can have a special year,” Hardin said. “It’s just, are we going to smell ourselves? Are we going to think, oh, we’ve made it, we’ve had a good year and stuff like that. Or is that bad taste of feeling like you probably should’ve won a state championship, is that going to make you motivated and work harder?”
