TUPELO – Tupelo narrowly avoided wasting a stellar outing by McClain Ray on Thursday night.
The No. 4-ranked Golden Wave allowed six runs in the seventh inning but held on to beat Starkville 7-6 in the Division 1-6A opener for both teams.
The Yellowjackets (4-9) had the bases loaded with two outs when reliever Jacobie Smith got a strikeout to thwart the comeback.
“Kudos to them. They never quit,” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said.
Ray (1-1) exited after allowing an infield single to open the seventh. Starkville got two more hits in the inning; otherwise the rally was aided by three walks, two hit-by-pitches, and a wild pitch on a swinging strike three.
Before the seventh, Starkville couldn’t produce at the plate. Ray allowed just two hits, was charged with one run, and struck out nine. He struggled at times with location but was helped from impeccable defense behind him.
In the second inning, Ray got a strikeout and catcher Lake Reed gunned down a baserunner attempting to steal on the play. A leadoff walk in the fourth was erased by an inning-ending double play.
“Those are big. I’m confident knowing my defense is going to make a play behind me like that,” Ray said.
Tupelo (8-5) did most of its offensive damage in the first two innings, when it built a 6-0 lead. Starkville helped out with some miscues in the field.
Starkville starter Cole Kendrick (1-2) eventually settled in. He pitched six innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.
“The first and second (innings) we come out and everything’s clicking, and we were able to put pressure on Starkville,” Reed said. “And then I thought we went flat. We lost our approach offensively, and it was like we’re just trying to ride this thing out and get to the seventh.”
Kylan Washington and Lake Reed led Tupelo with two hits apiece.
These teams will meet again Friday in Starkville and then back in Tupelo on Saturday.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Tupelo scored four runs in the first inning. Ray and Jared Ware both had RBI singles, and Paxton Swann had an RBI groundout.
Big Stat: Starkville committed six errors, while Tupelo had none.
Coach Speak: “We had some jitters the first couple of innings, and it ended being the big difference in the game for us.” – Starkville’s Luke Adkins