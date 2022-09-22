Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
TUPELO – Tupelo swimming’s state title drought, such as it is, could come to an end this fall.
It’s been three years since the boys last won a championship – it was the program’s 13th in a row and 14th overall. The girls have won eight titles, but none since 2013.
The Golden Wave have raced three events this season, with the girls taking first place in all three and the boys winning twice. Both teams won at the Starkville meet on Tuesday.
The Lady Wave have blown out the competition in each meet, winning by an average of 107 points.
“Last night we looked really good across the board,” second-year coach Josh Daniel said prior to Wednesday’s practice. “The girls swam really strong. Individually, in all the relays, just strong – and deep. We have some girls that maybe don’t always finish first or second or third, but consistently finish fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and that’s scoring points.”
The girls are paced by senior captain Mary Lawson Lesley. She swims in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and has won all of her individual races this season. She’s also on the medley relay and 400 free relay teams.
Lesley said her work over the summer with the Tupelo Shockwave club team is paying off.
“My individual events, I’ve swam those since seventh grade, the same ones,” Lesley said. “I’ve been doing those for a while, and I feel like I’ve worked hard and trained good and got some technique down.”
Tupelo’s boys, who finished second to Madison Central at last year’s state meet, are led by junior Brooks Johnson. Daniel called him one of the best swimmers in the state.
If the Wave are going to claim another title, they’ll have to overcome Madison Central, which has swept the Class II championships the past two years.
“They’re a formidable opponent every year,” Daniel said. “But we like to have a challenge in front of us. We want to win, and we expect to be there in the finals at the end of the meet with a chance to win.”
Tupelo will host a meet Tuesday and another one Oct. 4 to close out the regular season. Tupelo is also hosting the state championships Oct. 21-22.
