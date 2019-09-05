TUPELO • Lucas Smith has little trouble warding off complacency.
His Tupelo boys swim team has won 12-consecutive state championships and 13 overall. The Golden Wave return every member of last year’s squad, making them the favorite to win yet again.
Tupelo’s season begins today at Starkville.
Smith, who has been the coach for every one of those titles, takes nothing for granted. He does this by keeping his swimmers focused on the smaller picture – I.e., individual and team goals.
“One of our goals this year for everybody, girls and boys, is to try to compete better – put together more of a complete race from start to finish and not just work certain parts or only go fast on certain meets,” Smith said. “Every time that we race, use it as a chance to get better.
“There were some races in the state championships where we did OK on, but there’s still a lot of improvement on those races.”
Never forget
Should the boys need any extra motivation, Smith can always point across the pool to the girls team. The Lady Wave won five-straight titles before seeing the streak snapped, then won three more, the last one coming in 2013.
“It’s a good reminder, because I can say, ‘Guys, I’ve been in this place before,’” Smith said. “Girls won five in a row; they should’ve won six. Things just didn’t go their way. Got a little complacent, got a little flat, and that was probably more on preparation on my part than anything.”
Tupelo’s boys are led by five seniors, including John Michael Caldwell and Taylor Chapman. Two swimmers are battling injuries, but Smith hopes to have them at full strength in time for the state championships in late October.
As for the girls, they’ve remained very competitive since the last title, never falling out of the top three at state.
“We’ve been trying to slowly rebuild and get some new faces and some new talent in,” Smith said. “Some people will do well and win a state championship or win two or three and then fall off out of the top three. I’m really proud of that streak for them.”