Ty Hardin expects his Tupelo Golden Wave to look sharper this week. They’ll certainly need to be.
That’s because West Point, which has won the last four Class 5A state championships and is the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked large school, is coming to town tonight.
In last week’s 25-17 season-opening loss to Neshoba Central, No. 5 Tupelo only managed 47 rushing yards, and its receivers dropped 11 passes.
The struggles could be attributed in large part to several players being in quarantine leading up to the game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. Those players have been back at practice this week.
“We’ve had some really good days,” said Hardin, who’s in his first year as head coach. “I think our kids are definitely hungrier than they were last week, and it’s just good to have everybody there in place and working together.”
West Point is also coming off a loss, 40-28 to rival Starkville. The Green Wave gave up 315 passing yards.
While Tupelo quarterback Jake Weir had a tough outing last week, he’s coming off a junior season in which he passed for 2,257 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“We know what Tupelo’s capable of,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “The quarterback’s got a really good arm. He’s got some good skill guys out there that can do a good job catching the ball. We’ve got to do a better job of covering. We can’t blow any assignments in the secondary.”
Offensively, West Point will do what it’s always done well: Run the ball. The Green Wave lost most of their offensive production from last season, but that hardly matters.
Last week, Cameron Young and Jakobe Pate rushed for a combined 304 yards and three touchdowns.
“They are West Point. They haven’t changed at all,” Hardin said. “They’re physical, they’re athletic, very impressive on the O-line, very impressive on defense.”
Also tonight
• Another big matchup is the Crosstown Classic as Lafayette (1-0) visits Oxford (1-0), the reigning 6A champ.
• Tupelo Christian (0-1) is hosting defending 1A champ Nanih Waiya (1-0), which won this matchup 67-28 last year.
• New Albany (0-1) tries to rebound from an OT loss to Pontotoc when it hosts Booneville (1-0).