Christian Simpson feels he’ll be prepared for the rigors of swimming in the Big 12 Conference.
The Tupelo High School rising senior verbally committed to West Virginia on Thursday. He plans to sign during the fall signing period.
Simpson has competed for Tupelo’s varsity since seventh grade and has been a part of four state championship teams. The most recent title came in 2019, when Simpson won the 100-meter backstroke and was part of two winning relay teams at the state meet.
He credits Tupelo coach Lucas Smith, who recently retired, with pushing him to a championship level.
“I’ve been under one of the best coaches in the state – probably the best coach in the state,” Simpson said. “He’s done an amazing job at helping me get to where I need to be. I feel like I’ve got even more room to improve in college.”
At West Virginia, Simpson said he’ll be competing in the 200 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 IM. He has plenty of experience in all those events.
Simpson picked West Virginia over Cleveland State, Henderson State and Lindenwood University.
The Mountaineers finished second at the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship last season. The high standard there is something Simpson is used to, so he’ll keep working to get better during his senior year.
“I hope to improve in my events I’ll be swimming in college and tidy up anything that I need to technique-wise or time.”
The only real concern Simpson might have about college is how far Morgantown is from Tupelo. He’s not too worried, though.
“It’s a beautiful drive there, but it’s still got some Southern roots,” he said. “It’s a small town, so I think I’ll adapt well.”