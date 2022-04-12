djr-2022-04-14-sport-north-pontotoc-wise-arp1

North Pontotoc's Jaylen Wise is hit by a pitch in the first inning at New Albany on Tuesday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

NEW ALBANY – North Pontotoc and New Albany are fighting each other for a playoff spot, but they’ll have to wait a bit longer for a resolution.

The two teams met Tuesday night but didn’t get very far, as play was suspended in the top of the second inning due to weather, with the score tied 3-3.

When the game will resume has not been determined, but the teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday in Ecru.

New Albany (14-8, 3-5 Division 2-4A), ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal, must beat North Pontotoc (10-9-1, 4-4) twice to earn a postseason berth. North only needs to win one game.

“This time of year, you’ve got a chance to get in. Whenever it is, they’re kids, just be ready to play. Don’t overthink it too much,” North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony said.

New Albany took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first without the aid of a hit. The Vikings committed three errors, and starting pitcher Reece Kentner issued two walks.

North tied it in the second with the help of two hit-by-pitches and two wild pitches. The bases were loaded with two outs when play was suspended.

New Albany coach Buddy Hall feels like his starter, Micah Reed, can return to the mound whenever play resumes.

“The good thing about us, we’ve got four or five guys that don’t mind running out there that we can compete with,” Hall said. “I think we’re in good shape.”

Anthony feels the same about Kentner.

“We trust him,” Anthony said. “He’s been out there a lot for us and does a good job.”

brad.locke@journalinc.com

