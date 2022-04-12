Weather pauses pursuit of 2-4A playoff bid By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Pontotoc's Jaylen Wise is hit by a pitch in the first inning at New Albany on Tuesday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW ALBANY – North Pontotoc and New Albany are fighting each other for a playoff spot, but they’ll have to wait a bit longer for a resolution.The two teams met Tuesday night but didn’t get very far, as play was suspended in the top of the second inning due to weather, with the score tied 3-3.When the game will resume has not been determined, but the teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday in Ecru.New Albany (14-8, 3-5 Division 2-4A), ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal, must beat North Pontotoc (10-9-1, 4-4) twice to earn a postseason berth. North only needs to win one game.“This time of year, you’ve got a chance to get in. Whenever it is, they’re kids, just be ready to play. Don’t overthink it too much,” North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony said.New Albany took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first without the aid of a hit. The Vikings committed three errors, and starting pitcher Reece Kentner issued two walks.North tied it in the second with the help of two hit-by-pitches and two wild pitches. The bases were loaded with two outs when play was suspended.New Albany coach Buddy Hall feels like his starter, Micah Reed, can return to the mound whenever play resumes.“The good thing about us, we’ve got four or five guys that don’t mind running out there that we can compete with,” Hall said. “I think we’re in good shape.”Anthony feels the same about Kentner.“We trust him,” Anthony said. “He’s been out there a lot for us and does a good job.” brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball North Pontotoc Vikings New Albany Bulldogs Buddy Hall Chad Anthony Reece Kentner Micah Reed New Albany Pontotoc Sport Baseball North Playoff Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters