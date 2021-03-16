SALTILLO • Offense early and late bookended a strong outing by Dixon Webb, and Oxford took down Saltillo 9-3 in a battle of highly ranked teams on Tuesday night.
Webb, a junior right-hander, allowed three runs over five innings with six strikeouts and just one walk. The No. 2-ranked Chargers (9-1) gave him an early 4-0 lead, and No. 3 Saltillo (6-4) struggled to get anything going until the fifth inning.
“He’s going to be very efficient and get himself deep in games,” Oxford coach Chris Baughman said. “What you saw tonight is how he’s been all year. He’s going to stay at the knees or right below the knees and keep them off balance enough to where he’s going to give us a chance to win.”
Webb (3-0) allowed seven hits and exited after allowing two runs in the fifth, with Oxford up 4-3. A triple by Jake Prather and an RBI double by Evan McCarthy sparked the inning for Saltillo, although the potential tying run was gunned down at home by left fielder Jack Tannehill to end the inning.
Oxford then scored twice in the sixth and three more times in the seventh.
Saltillo starter Drake Douglas (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings before hitting his pitch limit.
“It helped us getting him out of there. We did a really good job of putting pressure on them there in the sixth and seventh inning,” Baughman said.
Kelly Crumpton tossed two scoreless innings to earn his first save.
The Tigers finished with 11 hits but left nine men on base – including six in scoring position.
“We made a couple of mistakes on the bases,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “We had guys on base, just couldn’t execute at the plate.”
Oxford had nine hits, with Avery Robertson collecting three. He and Hays Roth scored on Ben Goubeaux’s single in a three-run first inning.
Extra BasesBig Inning: After Saltillo pulled within 4-3, Oxford got an RBI single from Roth in the sixth. He then scored on a wild pitch for a 6-3 lead.
Big Stat: Webb and Crumpton threw a combined 29 first-pitch strikes against 34 batters on the way to victory.
Coach Speak: “I’ve told them all season long, ‘Be the aggressor,’ and I felt like we were that for the most part every inning, especially the first, sixth and seventh.” – Baughman