PEARL – Saltillo reverted to form Thursday night.
Ben Webb tossed a one-hit shutout, and the Tigers beat Pascagoula 4-0 at Trustmark Park to even the Class 5A championship series. The decisive Game 3 will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Saltillo (25-11) bounced back from an ugly Game 1, a 12-1 loss in which its pitchers struggled. While Webb (9-1) scuffled at times, he got big outs when he needed them.
“All year the players call him ‘Big Game Benji,’” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “… He’s not going to overpower guys, but he mixes it up enough and locates it well enough to keep hitters off balance.”
Webb escaped trouble a few times after being given an early 3-0 lead.
Pascagoula (22-17) had runners at second and third base in the fourth when Webb induced an inning-ending groundout. And he escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth with back-to-back strikeouts, punctuating the final out with a yell and a fist pump.
“I’ve been praying,” Webb said. “The good Lord did a lot tonight. I always keep Him first and give Him all the glory, and tonight He showed out big time – especially that sixth inning.”
Webb struck out seven and walked four over seven innings.
Saltillo jumped on Pascagoula starter Griffin Wells (4-1) early, with two runs in the first and another in the second. Wells, a freshman, allowed seven hits in six innings of work.
The Tigers had eight hits total, three of them by Matthew Roncalli. Kevin McCarthy had a triple and two RBIs before exiting in the fourth inning with a hand injury.
Daniel Meeks doubled twice, the second one driving in a run in the sixth for a 4-0 lead.
“This team’s a family, and we all have each other’s backs no matter what happens,” Webb said. “Sometimes the pitching takes care of the hitting, and sometimes the hitting takes care of the pitching.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Roncalli led off the game with a single and was tripled home by McCarthy. John Bucy Long then scored McCarthy with a single for a 2-0 lead.
Big Stat: Pascagoula stranded seven baserunners, including four in scoring position.
Coach Speak: “We’ve responded well after games like that all year. I expected them to do that.” – Reynolds, on bouncing back from the Game 1 loss