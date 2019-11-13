INGOMAR • Nathan Weeden has picked up where he left off last season.
The senior guard had 14 points and nine rebounds, and he led a stellar defensive effort as No. 6-ranked Ingomar cruised past No. 4 Ripley, 57-38, on Tuesday night.
Weeden emerged as a big playmaker late last season, when Ingomar made a run to the Class 2A state championship game.
“When he plays on edge, he’s a pretty good basketball player, and when he backs off, he’s average,” coach Jonathan Ashley said. “We try to get him to play on that edge, and I thought he did an excellent job of doing that tonight.”
Weeden was strong on defense, too. Ripley (1-1) struggled to work the ball inside and couldn’t find its outside stroke.
The Tigers shot 34.1 percent from the field, including 3 of 22 from 3-point range.
“I expected us to compete a little bit more than what we did,” Ripley coach Adam Kirk said. “When the shots didn’t fall, we didn’t try to get it inside. We continued to settle.”
The Falcons (3-0) jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and never let up. It was 32-18 at halftime, and a 3-point play by Weeden made it 40-20 with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
Weeden shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Zach Shugars led Ingomar with 17 points, while Clayton Stanford had 15 points and seven boards.
Shugars is still recovering from an ACL tear, and Ashley said he’s mostly healthy.
“I’d say he’s 80-85 percent on that as far as the mental aspect of trusting it,” Ashley said. “It’s still a little sore on him from time to time, a little tender, but hopefully before too much longer we’ll get him back at 100 percent.”
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar closed the first half on an 11-2 run.
Point Maker: Shugars was 4 of 7 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “Me and Hunter (Bynum), he always tells us we’ve got to set the tone, so we just try to pressure as much as we can without fouling, try to make it hard on their guards,” Weeden said.