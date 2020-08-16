MAIS FOOTBALL
Week 1 Schedule
Friday, Aug. 21
Calhoun Academy at Lee (Ark.)
Hebron Christian at Marvell Academy (Ark.)
Marshall Academy at North Delta
Oak Hill Academy at Benton Academy
Starkville Academy at Lamar
