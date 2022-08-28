Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (1-0): Beat Columbus 28-0. This week: hosts West Point.
2. Oxford (0-1): Lost to Brandon 45-14. This week: hosts South Panola.
3. West Point (0-1): Lost to Louisville 24-14. This week: at Starkville.
4. Lafayette (0-1): Lost to Tupelo 34-0. This week: hosts Horn Lake.
5. Itawamba AHS (1-0): Beat Amory 35-28. This week: at New Albany.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (0-1): Lost to Itawamba AHS 35-28. This week: hosts Caledonia.
2. Kossuth (1-0): Beat Baldwyn 20-6. This week: hosts Corinth.
3. Baldwyn (0-1): Lost to Kossuth 20-6. This week: at Booneville.
4. Biggersville (1-0): Beat West Lowndes 40-14. This week: idle.
5. Booneville (1-0): Beat Mooreville 30-29. This week: hosts Baldwyn.
LOOKING BACK
Itawamba AHS held off a furious late rally by Amory to pull out a 35-28 win. … Tupelo was dominant from start to finish in a 34-0 drubbing of No. 4 Lafayette. … QB Jack Johnson had three rushing TDs as No. 2 Kossuth knocked off No. 3 Baldwyn 20-6. … Tapp Fraiser’s fumble recovery in the red zone with under a minute to go sealed Booneville’s 30-29 win over Mooreville.
LOOKING AHEAD
Starkville will host rival West Point, which is looking to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2011. … Baldwyn visits Booneville in the annual Skunk Bowl. Booneville has won the last three meetings. … Oxford looks to bounce back from a blowout loss to Brandon when it hosts South Panola, which was idle last week.
STAR POWER
Tupelo QB Jeremiah Harrell completed 24 of 26 passes for 290 yards and four TDs in a 34-0 win over Lafayette. His top receiver was K.D. Gibson, who had five catches for 100 yards and a TD. … Isaac Smith rushed for 105 yards and four TDs, plus he made two interceptions on defense as Itawamba AHS beat Amory 35-28. … Reece Kentner completed 14 of 18 passes for 197 yards and four TDs in North Pontotoc’s 43-7 win over Tupelo Christian.
Brad Locke
