1. Oxford (1-0): Beat Brandon 24-17. This week: Idle.
2. West Point (0-1): Lost to Louisville via forfeit. This week: Idle.
3. Lafayette (0-1): Lost to Tupelo 5-3. This week: at Horn Lake.
4. Itawamba AHS (1-0): Beat Amory 35-14. This week: hosts New Albany.
5. Tupelo (1-0): Beat Lafayette 5-3. This week: at Saltillo.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Nettleton (0-1): Lost to Eupora via forfeit. This week: at Mooreville.
2. Calhoun City (0-1): Lost to Houston via forfeit. This week: Idle.
3. East Union (0-1): Lost to New Albany 41-0. This week: hosts Heritage Academy.
4. Amory (0-1): Lost to Itawamba AHS 35-14. This week: at Caledonia.
5. Biggersville (1-0): Beat West Lowndes 21-7. This week: Idle.
LOOKING BACK
Pontotoc began the season with major drama, beating Shannon 33-32 when Conner Armstrong hit Nic Towsend for a 7-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play. … In a defensive slugfest, Tupelo held Lafayette to 14 net offensive yards in the second half, and the Golden Wave used a safety and a field goal to escape with a 5-3 win. … Wade Barron drilled a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Baldwyn a 12-11 win over Kossuth.
LOOKING AHEAD
New Albany visits Itawamba AHS in a clash of two powerful Class 4A offenses. … The annual Skunk Bowl rivalry is renewed when Baldwyn hosts Booneville. The series is tied at 33-33-3. … After forfeiting its opener due to COVID-19, No. 1 small school Nettleton hits the field Friday at Mooreville.
STAR POWER
Baldwyn’s Hastin Nelson had five receptions for 142 yards – an average of 28.4 yards per catch – and a touchdown. … Freshman Zion Nunn rushed for 212 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, and junior Zion Young added 102 yards on eight carries as Booneville beat Mooreville, 44-34. … Pontotoc QB Conner Armstrong passed for 164 yards and a TD and added three rushing scores in the win over Shannon.