1. Tupelo: Beat Memphis Whitehaven 37-0. This week: hosts Southaven.
2. Starkville (1-0): Beat Noxubee County 49-18. This week: at West Point.
3. West Point (0-1): Lost to Louisville 35-13. This week: hosts Starkville.
4. Itawamba AHS (1-0): Beat New Hope 36-14. This week: at Caledonia.
5. Houston (1-0): Beat Columbus 22-16. This week: at Shannon.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Biggersville (1-0): Beat Hamilton 55-26. This week: hosts Heritage Academy.
2. Kossuth (1-0): Beat Baldwyn 28-0. This week: at Ripley.
3. Baldwyn (0-1): Lost to Kossuth 28-20. This week: hosts Booneville.
4. Nettleton (1-0): Beat Caledonia 26-20. This week: at Hamilton.
5. Booneville (1-0): Beat Corinth 23-13. This week: at Baldwyn.
LOOKING BACK
Oxford forced four turnovers and steamrolled rival Lafayette 42-7 in the Crosstown Classic. … Shannon opened the Ken Topps era with a convincing 35-12 win at Aberdeen. … Ripley went on the road Thursday night and beat a tough Charleston team, 20-16. … Mooreville snapped a 12-game losing streak by beating Hatley 48-6. Freshman QB Wyatt McDaniels passed for 219 yards and 3 TDs, plus he had 96 yards and a TD rushing.
LOOKING AHEAD
Amory will have its first “home” game on Thursday when it faces Saltillo at Tupelo. It’s the first of three games for the Panthers at Tupelo this season. … Baldwyn will host Booneville in the annual Skunk Bowl. Baldwyn won last year’s meeting, 24-13. … West Point will host rival Starkville. The Green Wave are looking to beat the Yellow Jackets for the first time since 2019.
STAR POWER
North Pontotoc RB Drew Winfun rushed for 164 yards and 2 TDs on 24 carries in a 35-6 win over Okolona. … Biggersville’s Jathan Hatch rushed for 146 yards and 4 TDs on just 9 carries in a 55-26 win over Hamilton. … Nettleton QB Braylen Williams was 18 of 27 for 184 yards and a TD, and he rushed for 101 yards and a TD in a 26-20 win over Caledonia. The sophomore also returned a fumble 95 yards for a score. … Vardaman’s Za Pratt rushed for 189 yards and 2 TDs, plus he made 9 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense in a 35-14 win over Nanih Waiya.
Brad Locke
