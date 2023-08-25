The Amory Panthers had trouble finding their footing on offense.
Once they did, they were able to start their 2023 season with a win, beating the Pontotoc Warriors 17-0 on Friday night.
“I’m really proud of everybody involved,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Even though it wasn’t the smoothest, nobody panicked and our kids kept playing hard, and I’m proud of them.”
The Panthers led just 3-0 heading into the final 12 minutes. However, Emmanuel Randle ran in a touchdown with 10:54 to go for the game’s first TD. He added another with 4:30 left.
“Our defense played lights out,” Dampeer said. “They had their backs against the wall a couple of times and got a shutout.”
Amory hosts Saltillo next Friday. Pontotoc travels to South Pontotoc.
Also Friday
Starkville 49, Noxubee County 18
The defending Class 6A state champions overcame an early deficit to beat the defending 3A finalists.
The Yellow Jackets fell behind 12-0 in the first quarter but scored the game’s next 44 points to pull away. Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside connected on two touchdown passes while Petty ran in another.
Houston 22, Columbus 16
Late heroics allowed the defending Class 4A North half finalists to beat the Falcons.
With the game tied 16-16 late in the fourth quarter, the Hilltoppers scored a touchdown but missed the extra point to make it a six-point game. Columbus took over with 1:49 left in the game, but an interception put the game on ice.
New Albany 31, Saltillo 23
The Bulldogs used a hot start to top the Tigers.
Less than four minutes into the game, D.J. Robinson returned a Saltillo fumble for a touchdown. By the end of the first quarter, New Albany already led 31-0.
Itawamba AHS 36, New Hope 14
Junior quarterback John Austin Wood excelled in his first game as the Indians’ starting quarterback.
Wood went 9 for 18 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Dru Ashby has 10 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Vardaman 35, Nanih Waiya 14
The Rams used a late surge to pull away from the Warriors.
With the score tied at 14 late in the third quarter, Bentley Hamilton made a 9-yard touchdown run to go up by seven heading into the fourth quarter. From there, Za Pratt put the contest away with a pair of touchdown runs.
Mooreville 48, Hatley 6
The Troopers dominated the Tigers in their home opener.
The win is the first for Mooreville since Oct. 21, 2021. That day, it beat Tishomingo County 69-33.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.