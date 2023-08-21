agate Week 1 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 21, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email First-year head coach Scott Brown will lead Booneville against Corinth at 8 p.m. Friday. Adam Robison | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise notedThursday, Aug. 24East Webster at EuporaRipley at CharlestonStrayhorn at MyrtleFriday, Aug. 25Ashland at WalnutAmory at PontotocBaldwyn at KossuthBelmont at SmithvilleByhalia at H.W. ByersCaledonia at NettletonCoffeeville at Calhoun CityColumbus at HoustonCorinth at Booneville, 8 p.m.East Union at Tupelo ChristianFalkner at Potts CampHamilton at BiggersvilleHatley at MoorevilleMantachie at Holly SpringsNew Hope at Itawamba AHSNoxubee County at StarkvilleOkolona at North PontotocOxford at LafayetteSaltillo at New AlbanyShannon at AberdeenSouth Pontotoc at BruceThrasher at Middleton (Tenn.)Tishomingo County at Alcorn CentralVardaman at Nanih WaiyaWest Point at LouisvilleSaturday, Aug. 26Tupelo vs. Memphis Whitehaven (at Northwest CC), 3 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule School Systems Hydrography Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you