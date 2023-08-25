top story agate Week 1 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Aug 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Baldwyn Cheerleaders hang a sprit banner to cheer on their Bearcats as they take on Kossuth on Friday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Aug. 24Calhoun City 43, Coffeeville 0East Webster 13, Eupora 0Ripley 20, Charleston 16Strayhorn 13, Myrtle 0Friday, Aug. 25Amory 17, Pontotoc 0Biggersville 55, Hamilton 26Bruce 21, South Pontotoc 7Byhalia 34, H.W. Byers 29Corinth at Booneville, 8 p.m.Falkner at Potts Camp, 7:30 p.m.Houston 22, Columbus 16Itawamba AHS 36, New Hope 14Kossuth 28, Baldwyn 0Louisville 35, West Point 13Mantachie at Holly Springs, 7:30 p.m.Mooreville 48, Hatley 6Nettleton 26, Caledonia 20New Albany 31, Saltillo 23North Pontotoc 35, Okolona 6Oxford 42, Lafayette 7Shannon 35, Aberdeen 12Smithville 13, Belmont 0Starkville 49, Noxubee County 18Thrasher at Middleton (Tenn.)Tishomingo County 21, Alcorn Central 13Tupelo Christian 20, East Union 0Vardaman 35, Nanih Waiya 14Walnut 59, Ashland 8Saturday, Aug. 26Tupelo vs. Memphis Whitehaven, 7:30 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule School Systems Hydrography Ancient History Sociology Recommended for you