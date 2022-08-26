agate top story Week 1 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Staff reports Aug 26, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Baldwyn High School Cheerleaders Kylee Wildmon, Essence Warren and Gracie Stanphill, tape up a banner as the decorate the sidelines prior to kickoff between Baldwyn and Kossuth Friday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Aug. 25Houston 38, Calhoun City 16Walnut 40, Ashland 0Friday, Aug. 26Aberdeen 36, Okolona 0Amory 28, Itawamba AHS 35Biggersville 40, West Lowndes 12Bluff City (Tenn.) at H.W. ByersBooneville 30, Mooreville 29Byhalia 0, Ripley 66Calhoun Academy 6, DeSoto (Ark.) 52Coffeeville 0, Bruce 26Corinth 28, Saltillo 2Hamilton 41, Hatley 6Hebron Christian 6, Humphreys Academy 44J.Z. George at Alcorn CentralKossuth 20, Baldwyn 6Louisville 24, West Point 14Mantachie 42, Tishomingo County 16Marshall Academy 6, Bayou Academy 37Middleton (Tenn.) at ThrasherNettleton 33, Eupora 28New Albany 52, East Union 6Northside at Holly SpringsOak Hill Academy 37, Benton Academy 0Oxford 14, Brandon 45Potts Camp 28, Falkner 22Shannon 31, Pontotoc 20Smithville 18, Belmont 39South Pontotoc 7, East Webster 35Starkville 28, Columbus 0Trinity Collegiate (S.C.) at Starkville AcademyTupelo 34, Lafayette 0Tupelo Christian 7, North Pontotoc 43Vardaman 42, Myrtle 0 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters