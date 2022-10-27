FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
AMORY (8-1, 3-0) AT NETTLETON (6-3, 1-2)
THE PLAYERS
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware is 72 of 116 for 1,297 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 317 yards, 6 TDs on 57 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 790 yards, 14 TDs on 89 carries. … DE Carter Lundquist has made 40 tackles, 6 sacks.
Nettleton: QB Braylen Williams is 130 of 234 for 1,890 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 676 yards, 12 TDs on 102 carries. … WR Anterion Venson has made 46 catches for 788 yards, 6 TDs. … WR Zavian Dilworth has made 51 catches for 654 yards, 12 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Amory beat Heidelberg via forfeit; Nettleton lost to Noxubee County 58-21.
• Amory is in first place in Division 4-3A; Nettleton is in fourth.
• Amory is averaging 42.2 points per game.
• Nettleton has a plus-4 turnover ratio.
NEXT UP: Amory vs. TBD in playoffs; Nettleton vs. TBD in playoffs.
EAST UNION (4-5, 4-0) AT BALDWYN (8-1, 4-0)
THE PLAYERS
East Union: Stats not available.
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall is 72 of 121 for 1,381 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 272 yards, 6 TDs on 36 carries. … DL DeCorian Warren has notched 52 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks. … DL Rodney Stewart has made 61 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 9 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, East Union beat Potts Camp 50-33; Baldwyn beat Belmont 57-6.
• The Division 1-2A title is on the line tonight.
• East Union won this game last year, 20-13.
• Baldwyn has a plus-19 turnover ratio.
NEXT UP: East Union vs. TBD in playoffs; Baldwyn vs. TBD in playoffs.
HOUSTON (8-1, 4-0) AT NEW ALBANY (7-2, 3-1)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: QB Steele Brooks is 45 of 99 for 721 yards, 6 TDs, 3 TDs; he has rushed for 193 yards, 7 TDs on 46 carries. … RB/LB Jamal Cooperwood has rushed for 845 yards, 11 TDs on 131 carries. … WR E.J. Stovall has made 19 catches for 401 yards, 3 TDs.
New Albany: QB Braden Shettles is 92 of 160 for 1,526 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Kody Atkinson has rushed for 662 yards, 14 TDs on 107 carries. … ATH Jareil Bowling has 10 catches for 315 yards, 5 TDs; on defense, he has 49 tackles, 11 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Houston beat Ripley 28-21; New Albany beat South Pontotoc 57-14.
• Houston leads Division 2-4A, while New Albany is tied for second with Ripley.
• Houston won this game 51-15 last season.
• Houston averages 256.3 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Houston vs. TBD in playoffs; New Albany vs. TBD in playoffs.
ALSO TONIGHT
ALCORN CENTRAL (2-7, 0-3) AT WATER VALLEY (4-4, 2-1)
Water Valley has already clinched the No. 2 seed in Division 1-3A. These teams met for the first time last season, with Water Valley winning 42-0.
BELMONT (3-5, 2-2) AT MYRTLE (2-6, 0-4)
Belmont is led by RB Eli Reno, who has rushed for 935 yards, 8 TDs on 94 carries. The Cardinals average 239.3 rushing yards per game.
CHOCTAW COUNTY (3-5, 2-1) AT CALHOUN CITY (4-4, 2-1)
The winner of this game will earn the No. 2 seed out of Division 2-2A. Choctaw County is coming off a 41-0 win over Bruce, while Calhoun City was idle last week.
EAST WEBSTER (4-5, 0-3) AT BRUCE (1-8, 0-3)
The winner of this game will snag the fourth and final playoff berth in Division 2-2A. East Webster hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2013, while Bruce hasn’t made the postseason since 2019.
HATLEY (2-7) AT KOSSUTH (7-2)
This is a non-division game between two Class 3A teams. Kossuth has already clinched the Division 1-3A title. The Aggies are led by QB Jack Johnson, who has passed for 1,053 yards, 9 TDs. He has also rushed for 668 yards, 12 TDs.
HOLLY SPRINGS (2-6, 1-2) AT NORTH PANOLA (3-6, 2-1)
North Panola is currently in second place in Division 2-3A, while Holly Springs is fourth. Holly Springs is coming off a 24-14 win over Byhalia.
MOOREVILLE (0-9, 0-4) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (9-0, 4-0)
The host Indians have clinched the Division 1-4A title. They are led on offense by QB Ty Davis, who has completed 68.6% of his passes for 2,302 yards, 23 TDs and 7 INTs.
NOXUBEE COUNTY (5-4, 2-1) AT ABERDEEN (7-2, 2-1)
The winner of this game will earn the No. 2 seed out of Division 4-3A. Aberdeen QB Jermaine Strong has thrown for 1,260 yards, 13 TDs and 7 INTs, plus he’s rushed for 603 yards, 12 TDs. Noxubee County QB Lance Stewart has passed for 994 yards, 10 TDs and 3 INTs, and he’s added 339 yards, 5 TDs rushing.
RIPLEY (8-1, 3-1) AT PONTOTOC (4-5, 2-2)
Ripley is tied for second place with New Albany in Division 2-4A, while Pontotoc is in fourth. The visiting Tigers suffered their first loss of the season last week, 28-21 to Houston. Pontotoc is coming off a 21-13 win over rival North Pontotoc.
SHANNON (6-3, 3-1) AT CALEDONIA (3-6, 2-2)
A win tonight gives Shannon the No. 2 seed in Division 1-4A. The Red Raiders had a big comeback win last week, scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to edge Corinth, 34-28.
SOUTH PONTOTOC (2-7, 0-4) AT NORTH PONTOTOC (2-7, 0-4)
Both of these teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. South Pontotoc won this matchup last year, 7-6.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY (2-7, 1-3) AT CORINTH (4-5, 2-2)
Corinth is tied with Caledonia for third place in Division 1-4A. The Warriors have won 14 in a row against Tishomingo County.
WALNUT (4-5, 1-3) AT POTTS CAMP (4-5, 1-3)
The winner of this game will earn the fourth and final playoff spot from Division 1-2A. QB Peyton Aldridge leads Potts Camp with 955 yards, 5 TDs and 11 INTs passing; he also has 808 yards, 13 TDs rushing.
Brad Locke
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.