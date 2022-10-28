FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
BOONEVILLE (4-5, 1-2) AT MANTACHIE (6-3, 1-2)
THE PLAYERS
Booneville: RB Zion Nunn has rushed for 818 yards, 12 TDs on 119 carries; he has 16 catches for 260 yards, 2 TDs. … WR Avery Kelly has made 66 catches for 897 yards, 8 TDs. … DB Jakemry Bell has made 31 tackles, 3 INTs.
Mantachie: RB Braedon Sauls has rushed for 636 yards, 12 TDs on 77 carries. … RB Luke Ellis has rushed for 585 yards, 11 TDs on 73 carries. … LB Austin Nichols has recorded 57 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Booneville lost to Water Valley 47-21; Mantachie lost to Kossuth 35-8.
• These teams are tied for third place in Division 1-3A.
• Booneville won this game last year, 27-16.
• Mantachie averages 252.9 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Booneville vs. TBD in playoffs; Mantachie vs. TBD in playoffs.
CLINTON (5-3, 4-1) AT TUPELO (9-0, 5-0)
THE PLAYERS
Clinton: QB Jordyn Battee is 58 of 112 for 797 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 498 yards, 7 TDs on 68 carries. … RB Jakobe Calvin has rushed for 888 yards, 14 TDs on 143 carries. … LB Kamarious Gibson has made 54 tackles, 11 TFL.
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 121 of 185 for 1,862 yards, 23 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Qua Middlebrooks has rushed for 658 yards, 8 TDs on 117 carries. … LB Tristen Jernigan has made 56 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 7 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Clinton beat Grenada 12-6; Tupelo beat Murrah 42-6.
• Tupelo can clinch the Division 2-6A title with a win tonight.
• Clinton beat Tupelo 17-14 last season.
• Tupelo has a plus-12 turnover margin.
NEXT UP: Clinton hosts Murrah (Thur.); Tupelo hosts Germantown (Thur.).
OXFORD (4-4, 2-3) AT GRENADA (5-4, 1-4)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB Mack Howard is 87 of 136 for 957 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Roman Gregory has rushed for 850 yards, 11 TDs on 149 carries; he has 21 catches for 279 yards, 3 TDs. … DE Malaki Pegues has made 39 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks.
Grenada: RB Macaleb Taylor has rushed for 966 yards, 7 TDs on 136 carries. … LB Jaylon Townes has made 71 tackles, 16 TFL, 3 sacks. … LB Tre Parker has made 51 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford lost to Starkville 47-28; Grenada lost to Clinton 12-6.
• Oxford is tied for fifth place in Division 2-6A, while Grenada is in sixth.
• Grenada averages 238.4 rushing yards per game.
• Oxford won this game last year, 19-17.
NEXT UP: Oxford hosts Madison Central (Thur.); Grenada at Starkville (Thur.).
STARKVILLE (6-3, 2-3) AT GERMANTOWN (5-4, 3-2)
THE PLAYERS
Starkville: QB Trey Petty is 118 of 187 for 1,628 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 225 yards, 7 TDs on 63 carries. … WR Braylon Burnside has made 47 catches for 754 yards, 6 TDs. … DL Eric Thomas has recorded 63 tackles, 25 TFL, 9 sacks.
Germantown: QB Drew McCluskey is 59 of 103 for 646 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 351 yards on 98 carries. … WR Traeden Stevenson has made 29 catches for 439 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Hampton Ross has recorded 52 tackles, 12 TFL, 9 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Starkville beat Oxford 47-28; Germantown lost to Madison Central 35-6.
• Germantown is tied for third place in Division 2-6A, while Starkville is tied for fifth.
• Germantown’s defense has recorded 31 sacks, while Starkville’s has 26.
• Starkville is averaging 235.3 rushing yards over its last three games.
NEXT UP: Starkville hosts Grenada (Thur.); Germantown at Tupelo (Thur.).
ALSO TONIGHT
ETHEL (4-5, 1-4) AT VARDAMAN (7-2, 4-1)
After a 37-34 loss to Hamilton last week, Vardaman is tied with Sebastopol for second place in Division 3-1A. Ethel has lost four-straight games, including a 58-36 setback against West Lowndes last week.
FALKNER (3-5, 2-3) AT ASHLAND (1-7, 1-4)
Falkner is currently tied with Smithville for fourth place in Division 1-1A. Falkner lost to Biggersville last week, 55-0. Ashland was also shut out, 28-0 by Okolona.
HAMILTON (9-0, 5-0) AT LEAKE COUNTY (0-8, 0-5)
Hamilton leads Division 3-1A, while Leake County sits in last place. The unbeaten Lions are led by RB Kyzer Verner, who has rushed for 1,725 yards and 24 TDs on 136 carries. As a team, Hamilton averages 394.3 rushing yards per game.
H.W. BYERS (4-4, 1-4) AT THRASHER (2-7, 1-4)
Thrasher has been held to six total points over its last two games, both losses. Byers is coming off a 28-22 loss to Smithville. This is a Division 1-1A contest.
LAFAYETTE (5-4, 4-1) AT GREENVILLE (0-8, 0-5)
Lafayette is tied with Columbus for second place in Division 1-5A. The Commodores are led by RB Jayden Reed, who has rushed for 1,080 yards, 18 TDs on 186 carries.
OKOLONA (4-5, 4-1) AT BIGGERSVILLE (8-0, 5-0)
Biggersville leads Division 1-1A, while Okolona is tied for second with Tupelo Christian. Biggersville is led by RB Jathan Hatch, who has rushed for 1,207 yards, 19 TDs on 54 carries – that’s an average of 22.4 yards per carry.
TUPELO CHRISTIAN (4-4, 4-1) AT SMITHVILLE (3-6, 2-3)
TCPS is tied with Okolona for second place in Division 1-1A. Smithville is tied with Falkner for fourth. QB Brewer Bailey paces TCPS with 587 yards, 4 TDs passing and 654 yards, 5 TDs rushing.
WEST POINT (6-2, 5-0) AT SALTILLO (3-6, 2-3)
West Point leads Division 1-5A, while Saltillo is in fifth place. Saltillo’s three wins are its most since 2017. West Point is 15-0 all-time against Saltillo, including a 41-10 win last season.
OTHER GAMES
MAIS Playoffs
Class 2A: Calhoun Academy (4-6) at Manchester Academy (8-2)
Class 4A: Leake Academy (3-6) at Starkville Academy (7-4)
Class 5A: Marshall Academy (7-3) at Winston Academy (5-5)
Brad Locke
