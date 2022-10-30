2. Baldwyn (9-1): Beat East Union 37-0. This week: hosts East Webster.
3. Kossuth (8-2): Beat Hatley 42-0. This week: hosts Holly Springs.
4. Biggersville (9-0): Beat Okolona 64-8. This week: at Ashland (Thur.)
5. Hamilton (10-0): Beat Leake County 41-8. This week: hosts Sebastopol (Thur.).
LOOKING BACK
Tupelo won its first division title in five years, beating Clinton 35-7 to claim the 2-6A crown. … Mantachie knocked off Booneville 28-21 to claim the No. 3 playoff seed in 1-3A. Booneville will be the fourth seed. … Houston had 386 total yards in a 41-7 romp over New Albany. The win gave the Hilltoppers the 2-4A title. … Thrasher edged H.W. Byers 31-30 to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Rebels, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 1992, are part of a four-way tie for fourth place in 1-1A.
LOOKING AHEAD
The playoffs start for teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A. The 4A playoffs feature three area-on-area matchups: Corinth at Ripley, Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS and Shannon at Houston. … In 2A, Baldwyn will host East Webster. These teams met in the regular season, with Baldwyn winning 45-23. … Germantown, Oxford and Starkville are in a three-way tie for fourth in 2-6A. On Thursday, Germantown visits Tupelo, Oxford hosts Madison Central, and Starkville hosts Grenada.
STAR POWER
RB Qua Middlebrooks rushed for 124 yards and 3 TDs on 11 carries in Tupelo’s 35-7 win over Clinton. … Itawamba AHS QB Ty Davis completed 25 of 35 passes for 385 yards and 4 TDs in a 44-6 win against Mooreville. … Walnut RB Zyler Clifton rushed for 100 yards, 2 TDs on 16 carries – all in the second half – in a 20-19 win over Potts Camp.
Brad Locke
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.